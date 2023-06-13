Headlines: Trump blasts Stitt, flash droughts & Jordy Bahl leaving

Governor Stitt comes under fire by Trump for endorsing DeSantis. (Tulsa World)

State House overrides license tag compact vetoes. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt vetoes medical marijuana legislation. (NewsOK)

Attorney General calls for mediation in poultry lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

The U.S. Supreme Court is getting ready to take up the Indian Child Welfare Act. (KOSU)

Flash droughts are threatening parts of the Midwest. (KOSU)

Oklahoma has restored more unhealthy streams than any other state. (KOSU)

Cherokee Tribe acquires Will Rogers’s birthplace. (Tulsa World)

OU’s outstanding softball pitcher Jordy Bahl is leaving for Nebraska. (Tulsa World)