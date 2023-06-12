Headlines: DeSantis in Oklahoma, veto overrides & Oral Robert postseason

Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis gets backing of Governor Stitt. (KOSU)

DeSantis also gets endorsements from Oklahoma legislators. (Tulsa World)

Trump’s Oklahoma allies complain about his indictment. (Tulsa World)

Stitt finds himself supporting green energy, but boycotting ESG banks. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers plan to begin overriding vetoes today. (NewsOK)

Tribes are trying to work around rift with Stitt Administration. (NewsOK)

Planned rail extension leaves out Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

State Democrats oust rooster as their symbol. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma State Veterinary School receives record appropriation. (Tulsa World)

OSU-College of Osteopathic Medicine wins national recognition. (Tulsa World)

Northeastern State University names new president. (Tulsa World)

Experts weigh in on Catholic charter school. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Public Schools seeks support staff. (Tulsa World)

Inflation impacts the Improve Out Tulsa package. (Tulsa World)

PlatePay customers on Oklahoma turnpikes to see steep increase. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma pastors head to Southern Baptist Convention. (NewsOK)

OKC United Methodist Church worries about eviction. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Tough event supports LGBTQ community. (Tulsa World)

Route 66 Spirit of America museum opens in Stroud. (Tulsa World)

New exhibit highlights 50 years of Tulsa’s American Theatre Company. (Tulsa World)

Tulsan creates sculpture for Burning Man. (Tulsa World)

Summer weather means increase in ticks. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s cooler temperatures don’t necessarily signal a cooler summer. (NewsOK)

Oral Roberts University makes it into the College World Series. (KOSU)