Headlines: FY2024 state budget, Catholic charter school and softball championship

State budget advances without governor’s signature. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers approve $10M for Stephenson Cancer Center. (Tulsa World)

Legislature approves $1M to mother of inmate who died in state custody. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma loses $4.5M grant because of abortion ban. (NewsOK)

Cherokee citizens reelect their principal and deputy principal chief. (KOSU)

Freshman Congressman Josh Brecheen says debt limit deal doesn’t add up. (Tulsa World)

Investigation reveals covered up crimes by white supremacist leader. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s policy against medical marijuana for firefighters remains unchanged. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa City Council considers settlement in Trump protestor arrest. (Tulsa World)

Federal report shows misspending at abuse victims’ support agency. (Oklahoma Watch)

OKC’s First UMC church alleges greed in lawsuit against conference. (NewsOK)

Charter school board gets new member ahead of Catholic school vote. (Tulsa World)

Schools begin search for teachers. (Tulsa World)

Mental health leaders raise concerns over social media on youth. (Tulsa World)

State Democrats look to the future during two-day convention in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Changing interest rates are impacting local homebuyers. (KOSU)

Portion of Improve Our Tulsa vote includes nearly $32M for parks. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa pet owners can get free spaying and neutering services. (Tulsa World)

Three counties had more than half the state’s tornadoes so far this year. (Tulsa World)

OK Shakespeare in the Park begins new season with “Much Ado About Nothing”. (NewsOK)

Sooners move one win away from softball championship. (Tulsa World)