Headlines: Tribal compacts vetoed, Catholic charter school & college softball postseason

Governor Stitt vetoes compact extensions. (Tulsa World)

Stitt plans to send troops to the southern US border. (Tulsa World)

Abortion ban ruling comes despite new Stitt appointees. (NewsOK)

State retirement funds could lose nearly $10M under boycott law. (Tulsa World)

Vote on Catholic charter school coming up on Monday. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma senators split on debt deal. (Tulsa World)

Senator Mullin’s comments on “reality” go viral. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City faces lawsuit from fatal crash during police pursuit. (NewsOK)

St. Francis marks one year since deadly shooting. (Tulsa World)

Family of St. Francis shooting victim sues hospital for negligence. (Tulsa World)

Questions remain about legality of parking in OKC. (NewsOK)

Author of most banned book speaks at University of Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

"Hamilton" runs in Oklahoma City through Sunday. (NewsOK)

Actor Ethan Hawke comes to Oklahoma to join cast of “Reservation Dogs”. (Tulsa World)

OKC Mayor David Holt celebrates Pride month. (NewsOK)

Former NBA star Kevin Johnson opens restaurant in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Sooners survive WCWS opener against Stanford. (Tulsa World)

OSU Cowgirls face elimination game after opening loss. (NewsOK)