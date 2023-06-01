Headlines: Anti-abortion laws tossed, more SDE lawsuits & National Donut Day

The State Supreme Court strikes down two Oklahoma laws banning abortions. (KOSU)

1910 abortion law remains on the books. (NewsOK)

More SDE employees are taking legal action over employment issues. (NewsOK)

Turnpike Authority wins appeal of turnpike decision. (Tulsa World)

Authorities seize more than $215K from accounts tied to former TPS HR head. (Tulsa World)

OCPS fires teacher accused of abuse. (NewsOK)

Several tribes in the state are holding elections for key positions. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County names St. Louis firm to design new jail. (NewsOK)

Tulsa stops to remember the 102nd anniversary of the 1921 Race Massacre. (Tulsa World)

City updates search for relatives of unmarked Oaklawn remains. (Tulsa World)

SCOTUS says EPA cannot enforce federal regulations on certain wetlands. (KOSU)

Most recent OKC homeless count shows small increase, but also some successes. (NewsOK)

Drought forces Guthrie to close its city pool for the summer. (KOSU)

Oklahoma agriculture owners have trouble sometimes finding love. (KOSU)

Choices for National Donut Day. (NewsOK)