Headlines: Ryan Walters lawsuit, Race Massacre survivor & Pride events in June

State Superintendent Ryan Walters faces civil lawsuits. (Tulsa World)

Wynnewood refinery employee dies from injuries after explosion and fire. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt is getting a bill to create affordable housing. (Tulsa World)

Freshman Congressman Josh Brecheen opposes debt ceiling compromise. (Tulsa World)

Panel speaks out on book bans. (Tulsa World)

Oldest Tulsa Race Massacre survivor plans to release memoir. (Tulsa World)

Summer feeding program returns. (Tulsa World)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” indigenous actors talk about their experiences. (KOSU)

Oklahoma’s first lady takes hope-based techniques to coaches. (Tulsa World)

Pride events coming up in June. (NewsOK)