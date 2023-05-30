Headlines: Legislative session ends, Education Department email and Softball World Series

2023 Legislative session ends. (Tulsa World)

Session ends with some winner and some losers. (NewsOK)

Medical marijuana bills head to the governor. (Tulsa World)

Tax credit helps family caregivers. (NewsOK)

State Senate confirms first female head of the Department of Human Services. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers opt to renew tribal compacts. (NewsOK)

Legislation doubles stipend for jury duty. (NewsOK)

Some bill failed to make it across the finish line. (Tulsa World)

Funding for OKPOP fails to pass the House. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt considers another special session for tax cuts. (Tulsa World)

Tribal leaders reprimand Governor Stitt for comments on Cherokee elections. (NewsOK)

Education Department threatens firings. (NewsOK)

St. Francis marks one year since deadly shooting. (Tulsa World)

Baptist sex abuser database shapes up. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County jail takes on contraband problems. (NewsOK)

Skiatook Police faces lawsuit in pursuit crash. (Tulsa World)

Plaza Inn owners respond to OKC lawsuit. (NewsOK)

SCOTUS review of Indian Child Welfare Act puts tribal protections at risk. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa County weighs options for its courthouse. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa municipal court waives some violations in June. (Tulsa World)

Rebranded, tribally owned bank set to open in OKC. (NewsOK)

Plans underway for bridge and riverboat landing at First Americans Museum. (NewsOK)

Route 66 bus route delayed until 2025. (Tulsa World)

OKC continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in US. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma actor gets emotional watching “Killers of the Flower Moon” at Cannes. (Tulsa World)

Boy Scouts considers location on Oklahoma River for its headquarters. (NewsOK)

OKCPS hopes program grows participation in sports. (NewsOK)

Sooners and Cowgirls are heading to the Women’s College World Series. (Tulsa World)