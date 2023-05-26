Headlines: Veto overrides, Superintendent Ryan Walters & Paseo Arts Festival

Lawmakers override veto of OETA and others. (KOSU)

New law includes hefty fines for Oklahoma drivers. (NewsOK)

Stitt signs education package. (NewsOK)

Superintendent Ryan Walters releases “incendiary” video attacking teachers’ unions. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma superintendent react to Ryan Walters’ claims and rhetoric. (KOSU)

OKC Human Rights Commission hears from civil rights leader, (KOSU)

Pilgrims embark on seven-mile trek to Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine. (NewsOK)

Indigenous fashion and activism take center stage at Cannes. (KOSU)

Health officials say mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus are back in central parts of the state. (KOSU)

Ceremonies set for Memorial Day in northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s Paseo Arts Festival has become a Memorial Day weekend tradition. (NewsOK)