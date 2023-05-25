Headlines: FY2024 budget, tribal compacts & state park restaurants

State House passes $12.9B general appropriations bill. (Tulsa World)

Budget measures advancing in the legislature. (NewsOK)

Senate narrowly passes funding for OKPOP museum. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers fund criminal justice programs, seven years after passed by voters. (NewsOK)

Grocery and income tax cuts appear unlikely in waning hours of legislature. (Tulsa World)

New bill allows state building projects to be self-financed. (NewsOK)

Legislature could force Superintendent Ryan Walters to apply for federal grants. (NewsOK)

Tribal compact measure advances at the State Capitol. (NewsOK)

Kansas governor responds to Stitt’s veto of KU license tag bill. (NewsOK)

Tulsa City Council sends capital improvement package to voters. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa begins building Real Time Information Center for police. (Tulsa World)

A $5.6B dollar refinery is coming to Cushing. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Broadband Office considers tribal needs. (Tulsa World)

Former downtown OKC Holiday Inn is getting converted to apartments. (NewsOK)

New restaurants opening in state parks. (KOSU)