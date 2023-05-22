Headlines: Education funding package, Mexican Consulate opens & Softball Super Regionals

Governor Stitt is getting “historic” education plan. (Tulsa World)

House Speaker questions changes and delays in education funding. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers hope to have budget plan early this week. (NewsOK)

Power struggle brewing at State Capitol over tribal gaming compacts. (Tulsa World)

Group says Holy Bible should be placed on Ryan Walters ban list. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma’s ban on so-called oil and gas “boycott” firms is costing taxpayers. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt says solar panel facility at Port of Inola will announce plans. (Tulsa World)

Mexican Consulate opens in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Report shows Norman jailers neglected safety check before woman’s death. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa Police Department receives few complaints but increased investigations. (Tulsa World)

Judge delays decision on Tulsa Race Massacre survivors’ lawsuit. (Tulsa World)

Graduation dress code exemption requests are increasing in schools. (Tulsa World)

Moore community remembers deadly tornadoes ten years ago. (NewsOK)

Obama Foundation recognizes Tulsa as My Brother's Keeper model city. (KOSU)

Former Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb gets picked to run UCO. (NewsOK)

Holocaust education workshops are expanding. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa considers new space for public safety center. (Tulsa World)

Central Oklahoma voters likely to decide on regional commuter rail. (NewsOK)

Dismantling of Iconic Tulsa State Fair ride faces delays. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Parks are looking for lifeguards. (Tulsa World)

21c Museum Hotels is leaving OKC. (NewsOK)

VZD’s Restaurant and Bar in OKC closing at the end of summer. (NewsOK)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” enjoys premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. (KOSU)

Oklahoma has two finalists vying for Best Chef in James Beard Awards. (NewsOK)

Sooners softball team coasts to Super Regionals. (Tulsa World)

OSU Cowgirls softball squad advances to fourth consecutive Super Regional. (NewsOK)