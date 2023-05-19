Headlines: Transgender care ban, OETA authorization veto & Special Olympics in Stillwater

Drummond to delay prosecution of ban on gender-affirming care for minors. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers still considering veto override of OETA authorization bill. (NewsOK)

New law clarifies fentanyl test strips are legal. (KOSU)

Marijuana business owner calls out OMMA after license was suspended. (Tulsa World)

Low water levels are forcing Bartlesville to shut down its city pools for the summer. (KOSU)

Tulsa Housing Authority announces new incentives. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma ranks as one of the least lucky states for lottery jackpots. (NewsOK)

Woody Guthrie Center plans to open disco exhibit. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Aquarium helps with shark gear research. (NewsOK)

Season Three of “Reservation Dogs” begins streaming in August. (Tulsa World)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” trailer released. (NewsOK)

Skating Polly comes home to OKC. (NewsOK)

Special Olympics in Stillwater brings nearly 4,000 athletes from across the state. (Tulsa World)