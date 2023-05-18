Headlines: OTA bond advisor, Tulsa shopping carts & “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Wells Fargo dumps the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as bond advisor. (NewsOK)

Legislature advances education and ARPA bills. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers consider state-tribal compact cutting out governor in negotiations. (NewsOK)

Court dismisses case of woman arrested during Trump rally. (Tulsa World)

Legal help is coming for renters in two OKC zip codes. (NewsOK)

Tulsa City Council hears concerns over Zink Lake water quality. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa officials find no easy answers to shopping cart problem. (Tulsa World)

OKC Apple Union begins contract negotiations with company. (KOSU)

Cattle auctions are changing as they move more and more online. (KOSU)

Tulsa Library is hosting Asian-American festival. (Tulsa World)

Reba McEntire is joining NBC’s “The Voice”. (Tulsa World)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” gets ready for Cannes Film Festival. (KOSU)

Deadline is calling “Killers of the Flower Moon” an Oscar contender. (Tulsa World)