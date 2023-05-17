Headlines: Concurrent special session, Henryetta killings & Nick Offerman in Tulsa

State lawmakers call for concurrent special session. (Tulsa World)

Education plan moves through the House and Senate. (Tulsa World)

Educators praise bill giving maternity leave for teachers. (Tulsa World)

House kills bill on DPS investigations. (Tulsa World)

Governor gets bill with tougher drug possession charges. (NewsOK)

Fort Gibson man found guilty in January 6th Capitol Riot. (Tulsa World)

Henryetta killer told mother of plan to kill himself. (NewsOK)

Broken Arrow Schools faces a lawsuit over tribal regalia. (NewsOK)

Preliminary hearing set for Epic Charter School founders. (Tulsa World)

OCPD investigating viral video of officer flipping off cyclist. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County considers buying vacant hospital for mental health needs. (NewsOK)

Equality Center is urging LGBTQ individuals to tell their stories. (Tulsa World)

Rebranded state park restaurants opening Memorial Day weekend. (NewsOK)

Agriculture groups honor farmers’ advocate. (KOSU)

Developer pulls Route 66 plan. (Tulsa World)

I-40 is facing construction work this weekend. (KOSU)

Actor, comedian Nick Offerman plans performance at River Spirit Casino. (Tulsa World)