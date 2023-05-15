Headlines: Open Records lawmakers, legislative session ending & Pickleball in Jenks

Governor Stitt calls for Open Records Act to include legislature. (Tulsa World)

Stitt holds firm to cutting funds to OETA. (Tulsa World)

A whistleblower is calling our Superintendent Ryan Walters. (KOSU)

Expect anything as legislative session ends. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers holding out hope for budget agreement on education by May 26. (Tulsa World)

Tax Commission officials worry about oversight of private school credit. (Oklahoma Watch)

Charter schools make push for rural areas of Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

State Department of Education seeks changes to school report card system. (Tulsa World)

Bill toughens sex crime sentences. (NewsOK)

Henryetta mass murder investigation grows. (Tulsa World)

Community remembers lives lost in Henryetta slaying. (NewsOK)

Tulsa’s police chief calls for changes to gun regulations. (Tulsa World)

Tragedy puts focus on police pursuit training and safety. (Tulsa World)

Activist to lead John Hope Franklin Symposium. (Tulsa World)

Devon and Chesapeake release first quarter reports. (NewsOK)

ONEOK plans to buy Magellan Midstream Partners for more than $18B. (Tulsa World)

Options for shopping remain in Oklahoma County despite closings. (NewsOK)

U.S. Postal Service honors Ponca Tribe Chief Standing Bear. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County has memories of long forgotten towns. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma Museum of Osteology cat goes viral. (NewsOK)

“Made in Oklahoma” movie begins streaming on HBO Max. (NewsOK)

Former OU head football coach Bob Stoops wins another championship. (USA Today)

Jenks plan to open Pickleball facility. (Tulsa World)