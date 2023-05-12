© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kosudaily_1400x1400.jpg
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Education grants, tribal jurisdiction & presidential handhake

Published May 12, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Friday, May 12, 2023

Grant writer calls out Superintendent Ryan Walters on education grants. (Tulsa World)

A plan to fund education appears to have hit another roadblock. (KOSU)

State House passes bigger property tax break for parsonages. (Tulsa World)

Court sides with three Ottawa County tribes on jurisdiction. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City demands motel close over crime. (NewsOK)

OKC Animal Shelter reopens for adoptions. (NewsOK)

Civic Center celebrates renovations with Diamond Rio concert. (NewsOK)

Tulsa restaurant owner’s handshake with President Biden goes viral. (Tulsa World)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
Related Content