https://cpa.ds.npr.org/s138/audio/2023/05/first-news-051123.mp3

An historic lawsuit over the 1921 Tulsa race Massacre awaits another ruling. (Tulsa World)

Superintendent Ryan Walters wants to be selective in applying for federal loans. (Tulsa World)

State Senate approves incentive for solar factory at Port of Inola. (Tulsa World)

House votes in favor of $10.9M supplemental for Sallisaw veterans’ center. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Nation plans to help citizens losing health care. (KOSU)

Iowa Tribe announces new casino on Turner Turnpike. (Tulsa World)

Nursing homes say help is needed to counter loss of COVID-19 relief funding. (NewsOK)

“Brain Drain” plug is holding as COVID winds down. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City rejects development on environmentally sensitive area. (KOSU)

OKC’s mayor is taking a job as Dean of the Oklahoma City University School of Law. (NewsOK)

$44M could help ease headaches on I-35 in Edmond. (NewsOK)

Landowners raise concerns about a CO2 storage pipeline. (KOSU)

Cowboys get new uniforms for the upcoming football season. (Tulsa World)