Headlines: Richard Glossip rally, Henryetta mass murder & Mayfest at 50

Talk show host Dr. Phil comes to OKC for Richard Glossip rally. (Tulsa World)

Voters in 22 Oklahoma counties cast ballots in local elections. (KOSU)

State House approves $218M package to lure solar factory to Port of Inola. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt signs bill offering protections for election workers. (KOSU)

Congressman Tom Cole’s committee debates border bill. (NewsOK)

Man involved in Rose State shooting charged with murder. (NewsOK)

Father of Henryetta victim believes there’s more to the killings. (Tulsa World)

School leaders say late release of report cards saps relevance. (NewsOK)

Will Rogers Airport looks to summer travel as numbers hit pre-pandemic levels. (NewsOK)

Agriculture workers are helping with the trucker shortage. (KOSU)

Mayfest comes to Tulsa celebrating 50 years. (Tulsa World)