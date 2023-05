Headlines: Governor Stitt’s vetoes, Henryetta mass murder & “Twister” sequel filming

Oklahoma lawmakers might not be able to override Governor Stitt’s vetoes. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt gets bill allowing 14-year-old farm kids to drive. (Tulsa World)

New law increases syphilis screening for pregnant patients. (KOSU)

Conservationists celebrate defeat of bill on water rights. (Tulsa World)

Voters in 22 counties across Oklahoma will head to the polls today. (KOSU)

Oklahoma leaders appear reluctant to join interstate voter fraud effort. (Oklahoma Watch)

State Bureau of Investigation takes over investigation of Henryetta killings. (NewsOK)

Schools’ higher ed partnership adds engineering. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s new development cold impact underground water supply. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt declares May as Jewish American Heritage Month. (NewsOK)

Cherokee farm workers can apply for pandemic relief. (KOSU)

Head of the state Commerce Department resigns. (Tulsa World)

Downtown OKC gets ready for filming on “Twister” sequel. (NewsOK)