Headlines: Richard Glossip latest, election worker law & Sooners finalize move

Death row inmate Richard Glossip gets another stay of execution. (KOSU)

District Attorneys are sharing concerns with AG’s handling of Glossip case. (Tulsa World)

State legislature enters final stretch. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt remains hopeful for a tax cut this session. (Tulsa World)

Election officials praise poll worker law. (NewsOK)

Energy Exec Harold Hamm backs Trump opponent for GOP ticket. (NewsOK)

Republicans select Senator Nathan Dahm to lead the state party. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation looks to bring $760M for state projects. (NewsOK)

Henryetta mass murder exposes gaps in state law. (NewsOK)

Booker T. Washington students stage walk out to protest gun violence. (Tulsa World)

Schools are struggling to attract and retain nursing instructors. (Tulsa World)

Food insecurity concerns rise as pandemic benefits end. (Oklahoma Watch)

Tulsa City Council approves mediation process after recent spat. (Tulsa World)

Muscogee Nation program features indigenous authors. (Tulsa World)

Black Wall Street Bike Rally expects thousands. (Tulsa World)

OKC's Paseo plans to rebuild but keep its current vibe. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Ballet is preparing for work created by Tony nominee. (Tulsa World)

DeadCenter reveals its upcoming lineup. (NewsOK)

Turmoil follows LIV golf tournament coming to Broken Arrow this week. (Tulsa World)

OU approves plan to leave Big12 for the SEC next year. (NewsOK)