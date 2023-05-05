Headlines: Governor Stitt’s vetoes, Richard Glossip intervention & celebrating Oklahoma songwriters

Governor Stitt’s vetoes include bills to ease opioid overdoses. (KOSU)

State Senate declines confirmation of Stitt’s Health Secretary. (KOSU)

U.S. Senate votes to overturn protections for Lesser Prairie Chicken. (NewsOK)

Death row opponents come forward to try and save Richard Glossip. (AP)

Families of Henryetta victims are still seeking answers. (Tulsa World)

McAlester residents are getting told to not use their water. (KOSU)

Tulsa Schools names Carnegie Elementary educators as Teacher of the Year. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa says the price for capital improvements could increase by $42M. (Tulsa World)

Woody Guthrie Center gets set to celebrate ten years. (NewsOK)

Inola family finally realizes quest of competing on “Family Feud”. (Tulsa World)

Journalism Hall of Fame inducts 12 new people. (NewsOK)

OKC dance festival honors memory of beloved teacher. (NewsOK)

Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café celebrates Oklahoma songwriters in Stillwater. (NewsOK)