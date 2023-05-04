Headlines: Education public hearing, Henryetta murder-suicide & Cinco de Mayo

Senate leader is holding a public hearing today on dueling education plans. (Tulsa World)

Transgender ban faces a legal challenge. (Tulsa World)

Legation helping women with self-defense claims remains viable. (NewsOK)

Death penalty opponents erect crosses in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

State government cuts ties with major financial firms. (Tulsa World)

Authorities say Henryetta mass killing was a murder-suicide. (Tulsa World)

Abuse survivors plan to attend Southern Baptist Convention. (NewsOK)

Despite its importance, the Farm Bill could be hard to pass through Congress this year. (KOSU)

Myriad Gardens opens bistro-style pop-up café. (NewsOK)

Cinco de Mayo Festival comes to OKC. (NewsOK)