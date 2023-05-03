Headlines: Teacher raise bill fails, tribal regalia vetoed & FFA convention begins

State House rejects teacher pay raises, but passes school vouchers. (KOSU)

Governor Stitt vetoes bill allowing for tribal regalia at school activities. (KOSU)

State Election Board sends out address verifications amid voter list maintenance”. (KOSU)

Death row inmate Richard Glossip sues the Pardon and Parole Board. (Tulsa World)

Grandmother of Henryetta victims calls the alleged killer a “master manipulator”. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa shooter faces hate crimes charges. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Schools approves bargaining agreement with teachers and staff. (Tulsa World)

Downtown Tulsa is seeing more workers. (Tulsa World)

Carrie Underwood gets Sirius XM channel to debut in June. (Tulsa World)

Jonas Brothers tour plans stop in Tulsa’s BOK Center. (NewsOK)

State FFA convention begins. (Tulsa World)