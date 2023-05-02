© 2021 KOSU
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Superintendent Ryan Walters, Henryetta Tragedy & “Fill the Stadium”

Published May 2, 2023
Local headlines for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Superintendent Ryan Walters finally appears before lawmakers. (Tulsa World)

Stitt signs bill banning gender-affirming care. (KOSU)

Governor gets bill to exempt natural gas from state gouging law. (KOSU)

School meal plan stalls in the State Senate. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers advance legislation on electric vehicle charging stations. (NewsOK)

Tragedy strikes the town of Henryetta. (KOSU)

Oklahoma County Jail hires new CEO. (NewsOK)

Tulsa looks to the future after final meeting on capital improvements, (Tulsa World)

Officials are making moves to extend the Heartland Flyer north to Kansas. (KOSU)

Aerosmith Farewell Tour plans stop in Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

“Fill the Stadium” organizers claim success for concert and outreach. (NewsOK)

The KOSU Daily Headlines
