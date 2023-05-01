Headlines: Stitt vetoes OETA, Senate releases education package & celebrating Clara Luper

Governor Stitt vetoes bill for state’s public television, OETA. (Tulsa World)

Bill banning Transgender care for minors heads to governor. (Tulsa World)

Stitt back Senate package to end education stalemate. (Tulsa World)

Abortion ends up being a “nonissue” this year in the legislature. (NewsOK)

Governor says he has no plans to intervene in Richard Glossip’s case. (Tulsa World)

Lawsuit showcases excessive force in McCurtain County sheriff’s office. (NewsOK)

Attorney General Gentner Drummond sounds alarm on organized crime. (Tulsa World)

State Supreme Court ruling shifts tribal foster care. (NewsOK)

Thousands of Oklahomans are losing Medicaid coverage. (Tulsa World)

OK Congressional members worry about new rule impacting Osage oil and gas. (Tulsa World)

Person is Welch missing girls case is getting released. (Tulsa World)

Marijuana seized after two were injured in Logan County facility fire. (NewsOK)

Tulsa County’s chief public defender is stepping down. (Tulsa World)

DOJ offers new guidelines for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. (KOSU)

Tulsa is budgeting $50K for legal costs in text exchange. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa holds its final capital improvements meeting. (Tulsa World)

Program helps Ukrainian refugees in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Newest OKC senior center set to open in September. (NewsOK)

Former Williams Cos. Leader dies at the age of 89. (Tulsa World)

FFA state convention is returning to Tulsa. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma Opry plans move to OKC Bricktown. (NewsOK)

OKC events celebrate 100th birthday of Clara Luper. (NewsOK)