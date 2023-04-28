Headlines: State Capitol turmoil, OETA renewal vetoed & OKC Memorial Marathon

Stitt is using veto threats to pass his education plan. (Tulsa World)

Veto of OETA renewal puts public broadcaster in jeopardy. (NewsOK)

Senators vote against two Stitt cabinet members after vetoes. (Tulsa World)

Tempers rise inside the GOP at the State Capitol. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt gets bill banning care for transgender minors. (Tulsa World)

New legislation to end landlord retaliation won’t help all tenants. (Oklahoma Watch)

Oklahoma Congressional delegation supports U.S. House debt limit bill. (Tulsa World)

Superintendent Ryan Walters wants to crack down on diversity in schools. (Tulsa World)

Cherokee Nation citizens listen to candidates. (KOSU)

Edmond looks at possibly parting ways with EMSA. (NewsOK)

Swatting event at OU might have been a hoax, but the trauma was real. (KOSU)

Local rapper criticizes “Fill the Stadium” as misleading. (NewsOK)

Pioneer Woman Mercantile opens after renovations. (Tulsa World)

Celebrate independent book stores this weekend. (NewsOK)

“Evil Dead” icon Bruce Campbell is bringing his live tour to OKC. (NewsOK)

Filmmakers release new stills for “Killers of the Flower Moon”. (Osage News)

OKC streets closing this weekend for the Memorial Marathon. (NewsOK)