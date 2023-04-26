Headlines: Life-saving abortions, tribal regalia bill & upcoming Spring festivals

Study shows Oklahoma hospitals unclear about when to perform life-saving abortions. (KOSU)

Oklahoma women are leaving the state to get life-saving abortions. (NewsOK)

High court says couple can adopt child despite mother’s objections. (NewsOK)

Measure to allow for tribal regalia at school events moves on to the governor. (NewsOK)

Senate approves bill to teach civil rights movement. (Tulsa World)

Governor gets bill to possibly pave way for Catholic charter school. (Tulsa World)

Catholic school pays $345K to settle false billing claim to military. (NewsOK)

Shawnee High School moves to virtual learning after tornado damage. (NewsOK)

Current showers could bring drought relief without flooding. (KOSU)

Rose State shooter believed wife was having affair with shooter. (NewsOK)

Attorney General asks Pardon & Parole Board to grant clemency to Richard Glossip. (NewsOK)

Tulsa council member rethinks shopping cart fines on grocery stores. (Tulsa World)

OKC council advances $21.5M TIF request for downtown apartments. (NewsOK)

Historic Route 66 church sets sights on future as concert, recording venue. (Tulsa World)

Spring and early summer festivals are coming to northeast Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)