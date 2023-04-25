Headlines: Rose State shooting, Oklahoma County Jail & Tulsa amateur soccer

Rose State College shooting leaves one dead and one behind bars. (NewsOK)

The Oklahoma County jail reports a third inmate death since Friday. (KOSU)

State and OKC offer land for new Oklahoma County Jail. (NewsOK)

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against the Cherokee Nation. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers boo Black Democratic lawmaker for comments on white privilege. (Tulsa World)

Legislators attack CVS for what they say is misleading information. (Tulsa World)

United Methodist Church votes to allow St. Luke’s to leave denomination. (NewsOK)

FEMA provides aid for victims of recent storms. (NewsOK)

Future uncertain for OKC-area Bed, Bath & Beyond stores after bankruptcy. (NewsOK)

Tulsa takes improvement plans to residents. (Tulsa World)

Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska reopens after four-month renovation. (Tulsa World)

Amateur soccer team from Tulsa sets eyes on U.S. Open Cup. (Tulsa World)