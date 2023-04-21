Headlines: Deadly tornadoes aftermath, McCurtain County scandal & OKC Arts Festival

Governor Stitt declares state of emergency in five counties after deadly tornadoes. (KOSU)

McCurtain County officials release more audio. (NewsOK)

McCurtain County Sheriff faces lawsuit from widow. (AP)

Appeals Court denies AG’s motion to stay Richard Glossip’s execution. (KOSU)

Family and friends remember victim of Rudisill Library shooting. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers pass name, image, likeness bill for student athletes. (Tulsa World)

House approves medical marijuana packaging bill. (Tulsa World)

State Democrats unveil proposal to fund schools. (NewsOK)

Department of Education releases school report cards. (Tulsa World)

Exit pans for United Methodist churches appears to be on shaky ground. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma nursing schools ramp up admissions amid health care worker shortage. (KOSU)

OKC home prices are bucking the national trend. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City is getting a professional women’s softball team. (Journal Record)

Record Store Day celebrates vinyl resurgence. (Tulsa World)

OKC gets ready for return of Festival of the Arts. (NewsOK)