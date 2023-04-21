© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kosudaily_1400x1400.jpg
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Deadly tornadoes aftermath, McCurtain County scandal & OKC Arts Festival

Published April 21, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Local headlines for Friday, April 21, 2023

Governor Stitt declares state of emergency in five counties after deadly tornadoes. (KOSU)

McCurtain County officials release more audio. (NewsOK)

McCurtain County Sheriff faces lawsuit from widow. (AP)

Appeals Court denies AG’s motion to stay Richard Glossip’s execution. (KOSU)

Family and friends remember victim of Rudisill Library shooting. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers pass name, image, likeness bill for student athletes. (Tulsa World)

House approves medical marijuana packaging bill. (Tulsa World)

State Democrats unveil proposal to fund schools. (NewsOK)

Department of Education releases school report cards. (Tulsa World)

Exit pans for United Methodist churches appears to be on shaky ground. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma nursing schools ramp up admissions amid health care worker shortage. (KOSU)

OKC home prices are bucking the national trend. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City is getting a professional women’s softball team. (Journal Record)

Record Store Day celebrates vinyl resurgence. (Tulsa World)

OKC gets ready for return of Festival of the Arts. (NewsOK)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
Related Content