Headlines: McCurtain County resignation, Oklahoma tornadoes & remembering the OKC bombing

An embattled McCurtain County official resigns. (KOSU)

Tornadoes rip through central Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma lawmakers are working to override veto on Medicaid surplus. (KOSU)

Sports betting bill fails to make it past deadline. (KOSU)

Broken Arrow Republican lawmaker pleads no contest to intoxication. (NewsOK)

Tulsa woman faces charges for entering U.S. Capitol on January 6th. (Tulsa World)

Review board deadlocks on day passes for Labor Commissioner killer. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Mayor proposes a $966.8M budget. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County clerk begins new job. (NewsOK)

OSU researchers are looking at the value we put on emotions. (KOSU)

Oklahoma educator wins U.S. Teacher of the Year. (Tulsa World)

Earth Day offers education and fun. (NewsOK)

Cat Café opens in OKC on May 13th. (Tulsa World)

Midtown’s Café Do Brasil plans to close after nearly three decades. (NewsOK)

Tulsa LitFest showcases books and authors. (Tulsa World)

A solemn ceremony looks back on the Oklahoma City bombing 28 years ago. (NewsOK)