Headlines: McCurtain County scandal, sports betting & Western Heritage Awards

Embattled McCurtain County officials refuse to resign. (Tulsa World)

A look at the history of McCurtain County. (NewsOK)

Baltimore artists honors the 1995 OKC bombing. (NewsOK)

Two dead in north Tulsa shootings. (Tulsa World)

Governor vetoes bill blocking surplus spending from the Health Care Authority. (Tulsa World)

Clock expires on bill to allow sports betting in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Bill to guarantee right of gas stoves passes the House. (Tulsa World)

GOP leaders in US House see boost in campaign cash. (NewsOK)

Chairman of the Quapaw Nation resigns. (KOSU)

Lawsuit against Oklahoma over poultry pollution advances in court. (KOSU)

Turnpike extension opponents say OTA faces fiscal insolvency. (NewsOK)

Drummond marks 100 days in office. (Tulsa World)

CO2 pipelines could be boon for ethanol, but some question the projects. (KOSU)

Oklahoma author’s debut novel comes from a decolonized perspective. (KOSU)

Iconic Frank Lloyd Wright home goes up for sale. (Tulsa World)

Controlled burn rids Turkey Mountain of undesirable growth. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s Western Heritage Awards honors Lou Diamond Phillips and more. (NewsOK)