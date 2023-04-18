Headlines: McCurtain County scandal, Cherokee Nation growth, Twister sequel in OKC

McCurtain county officials come under fire for racist remarks. (KOSU)

State Senate and House leaders are negotiating education bills. (Tulsa World)

AG opposes day passes for Labor Commissioner killer. (NewsOK)

Cherokee Tribe sees new growth. (Tulsa World)

OKC planners hold public meetings for parks plan. (NewsOK)

Researchers are seeing more frequent tornadoes east of the Mississippi River. (KOSU)

Microcredential programs offer new variety for students. (Tulsa World)

Head of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra resigns. (Tulsa World)

“Twister” sequel filmmakers pick downtown OKC for shooting. (NewsOK)