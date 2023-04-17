Headlines: Walters snubs lawmakers, cockfighting bills fail & Sooners win national championship

State Superintendent Ryan Walters rejects committee appearance. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma inks deal for new battery plant in Pryor. (Tulsa World)

Pro cockfighting bill fails to pass deadline. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma lawmakers are pushing through several bills related to marijuana. (KOSU)

Care givers urge lawmakers to pass tax credit. (Tulsa World)

History shows abuse is often not considered grounds for self-defense for women. (NewsOK)

Stage for next governor is already getting set. (Tulsa World)

Epic report criticizes Rose State College for lax oversight. (Tulsa World)

Upcoming charter school in Tulsa has ties to Hillsdale. (Tulsa World)

States discuss solution for Lake Texoma pumping site. (Oklahoma Watch)

Owasso honors fallen service member. (Tulsa World)

Love’s Country Stores buys EZ GO chain. (NewsOK)

Tulsans are asking help with taxes. (Tulsa World)

New study hopes to look at urban heat in OKC. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City high rises are losing money with office vacancies. (NewsOK)

Costumer for upcoming “Renfield” comes from Broken Arrow. (Tulsa World)

Orchestra pays tribute to the OKC bombing anniversary. (NewsOK)

Tulsa firm creates soundtrack for Andrea Bocelli film. (Tulsa World)

“Reservation Dogs” secures Peabody Award nomination. (Tulsa World)

“Outsiders” plaque dedication brings fans and extras to Admiral Twin Drive-In. (Tulsa World)

Actor Tim Blake Nelson signs debut novel in Oklahoma City. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma City’s iconic Blue Note staging a comeback. (NewsOK)

Garth Brook concert supports OSU scholarship fund. (Tulsa World)

OU women’s gymnastics team retains the title as national champions. (NewsOK)