Headlines: Catholic charter denied, Ryan Walters out & Thunder versus Pelicans

Statewide Virtual Charter Board denies Catholic charter school application. (Tulsa World)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is getting removed from Governor Stitt’s cabinet. (KOSU)

House committee passes Senate education bills. (Tulsa World)

Measure giving AG more power in Open Record/Meetings violations advances. (NewsOK)

Drummond urges ruling on tribal jurisdiction. (NewsOK)

Investigators look into the death of OK County Jail’s third inmate death of 2023. (NewsOK)

Turnpike Authority halts extension projects. (Tulsa World)

First immigrant takes seat on school board. (NewsOK)

Federal panel hears about missing and murdered indigenous people. (Tulsa World)

Collaborators look to the future of agriculture in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Inaugural Carney Fest takes place this weekend. (Tulsa World)

Thunder hopes to keep season alive in tonight’s game against Pelicans. (NewsOK)