Headlines: OU shooting hoax, controversial education rules & Thunder beats the Grizzlies

The University of Oklahoma says it’s become the latest victim of “swatting”. (NewsOK)

Earthquakes lead to well operation restrictions. (Tulsa World)

Superintendent Ryan Walters threatens lawsuit over trans athlete proposal. (Tulsa World)

Governor Stitt backs Walters push for new controversial rules. (NewsOK)

Attorney General urges dismissal of case against “Critical Race Theory” ban. (NewsOK)

Income cap tops debate over school vouchers. (NewsOK)

State leaders remain hopeful for teacher pay increase. (Tulsa World)

New state lawmakers talk about experience in first two months in office. (NewsOK)

Abortion rights advocates and opponents look to State Supreme Court for rulings. (Tulsa World)

Former President Trump’s favorability in Oklahoma drops below 50%. (NewsOK)

Food insecurity worsens after SNAP benefits end. (NewsOK)

Turnpike expansion opponents contest math used to justify new toll roads. (NewsOK)

Afghan refugees raise concerns about racial violence and housing costs. (NewsOK)

1921 Race Massacre reparations meetings begin tomorrow. (Tulsa World)

State revenue increases slightly. (Tulsa World)

Text exchange turns into city ruckus. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa police recruiter says he won’t compromise on standards for cadets. (Tulsa World)

EV manufacturer, Canoo, pays $34M for OKC plant. (NewsOK)

OSU gets tapped for energy efficiency hub. (NewsOK)

Chamber Music Tulsa marks 70 years. (Tulsa World)

Leon Russell’s church studio attracts constellation of stars. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Symphony plays music from “The Princess Bride”. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Ballet debuts at prestigious Massachusetts festival. (Tulsa World)

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum brans new store. (NewsOK)

OKC Thunder finishes season with win over the Grizzlies. (NewsOK)