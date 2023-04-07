Headlines: Richard Glossip, cashless turnpikes & Carter Sampson tour

AG says state should vacate conviction of Richard Glossip. (KOSU)

Drummond drops charges against state lawmaker and wife. (Tulsa World)

Report criticizes state spending bypassing purchasing oversight. (Tulsa World)

Minority parties face punishment from Republicans in Oklahoma and Tennessee. (AP)

Governor Stitt urges lawmakers to pass controversial education rules. (Tulsa World)

Pandemic disruption and data error force delay of school report cards. (Oklahoma Watch)

Teachers reflect on walkout five years ago. (KOSU)

State Capitol hosts Rally for Recovery. (NewsOK)

Trial ends for citizenship challenge for Muskogee freedmen descendants. (KOSU)

Oklahoma moves closer to total elimination of toll booths. (NewsOK)

Talk of Tulsa chorus is getting to join Foreigner at Hard Rock concert. (Tulsa World)

Guardians of the Galaxy movie includes Flaming Lips song on soundtrack. (Tulsa World)

OKC’s Carter Sampson hits the road with new album. (NewsOK)