Headlines: State park restaurants, young voter turnout & Native language fashion show

A new vendor gets picked to run the restaurants at six state parks. (Tulsa World)

Dueling teacher pay raise bills draw sparks at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)

Edmond mayor donates blood after reelection win. (NewsOK)

A generation’s voice is at risk with low voter turnout among young people. (Oklahoma Watch)

Poll shows Oklahomans don’t like cockfighting. (NewsOK)

Audit and investigation flag two vendor contracts in Tulsa Schools. (Tulsa World)

Meal debt is soaring since universal free lunch ended. (KOSU)

Norman turnpike opponents ask high court for ruling on new approval. (NewsOK)

Chemists at Oklahoma State are impacting everyday society. (KOSU)

Langston University’s President says he’s leaving after 11 years. (NewsOK)

Canoo says 110 jobs are coming to its battery plant in Pryor. (Tulsa World)

Mid-America Industrial Park is working with 20 potential new tenants. (Tulsa World)

Better Way program marks five years. (Tulsa World)

Hummingbirds return to Oklahoma. (KOSU)

Fashion show in Norman focuses on Native languages. (KOSU)