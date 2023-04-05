Headlines: Department of Education rules, Oklahoma County Jail & Food Truck Wednesday

The state’s top prosecutor reacts to new rules at the Department of Education. (KOSU)

Ryan Walters’ confirmation delayed at the State Capitol. (NewsOK)

Congressman Hern says he’s critical of the case against Trump. (Tulsa World)

A citizenship trial begins for descendants of Muskogee freedmen. (KOSU)

Insurance Department wants to sanction CVS Caremark. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public Schools approves litigation against former employee. (Tulsa World)

Voters keep TPS Board of Education president. (Tulsa World)

Wife of State Senate leader wins Oklahoma County Clerk election. (NewsOK)

Four companies apply to design new Oklahoma County Jail. (NewsOK)

OKC unveils plan to reduce homeless population by 75%. (NewsOK)

Turnpike officials authorize speed limit increases. (Tulsa World)

Health and wellness center for aging Tulsans expanding. (Tulsa World)

New tour showcases the architecture of OKC. (Journal Record)

Container garden shows Food on the Move plan for urban farm. (Tulsa World)

Food Truck Wednesday returns today to Guthrie Green. (Tulsa World)