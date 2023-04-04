Headlines: High fire danger, Superintendent Ryan Walters & faith-based activities

Oklahomans should prepare for high fire danger today. (NewsOK)

Baptist Disaster Relief aids in wildfire and tornado victims. (NewsOK)

Superintendent Ryan Walters targets LGBTQ books. (NewsOK)

Schools dispute Walters’ claim of obscene books. (Tulsa World)

Senate education bills advance in the House. (NewsOK)

Senate passes college athlete name, image, likeness bill. (Tulsa World)

Hern and Pinnell deny endorsements in Bixby Schools race. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa schoolteachers and support staff are getting pay raises. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa’s St. Francis welcomes RSU nursing students for classes. (Tulsa World)

Authorities arrest suspect in OKC shooting over the weekend. (NewsOK)

Mexico proposes to ban all genetically modified corn. (KOSU)

Infectious disease could keep OKC animal shelter closed for another week. (NewsOK)

April includes many faith-based activities. (NewsOK)