Headlines: Fire danger remains, Superintendent Ryan Walters & “American Idol” Oklahomans

High winds and little rain mean more fires possible today through tomorrow. (KOSU)

Families sift through rubble after wildfires. (NewsOK)

Superintendent Ryan Walters emails explicit images to State Legislature. (Tulsa World)

Walters sticks to script directed by his campaign manager. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt says he remains confident in Superintendent Walters. (NewsOK)

Gov. Stitt pitches state roads and rail projects to US Secy. of Transportation. (Tulsa World)

Stitt says companies are eying state incentive package. (Tulsa World)

Republican officials call Trump indictment “dangerous”. (NewsOK)

Tulsa attorney representing Stormy Daniels talks Trump case. (Tulsa World)

Future of grocery sales tax cut bill still unknown. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma County voters to decide on county clerk tomorrow. (NewsOK)

New resources go online today to help with mental health issues. (Tulsa World)

DA pushes for drug operations in lockup. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Schools considers legal action against former HR director. (Tulsa World)

TPS considers pay raise of school employees. (Tulsa World)

Recent figures show more college grads are staying in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

“State of Steam” event in OKC cites missed opportunities. (Journal Record)

Young students win state chess competition. (Tulsa World)

55 Methodist churches seek disaffiliation from UMC. (NewsOK)

Ousted NYC Hillsong pastor joins Tulsa’s Transformation Church. (AP)

Elected leaders join Muslims in breaking fast for Ramadan. (NewsOK)

Tourism leader works to make people forget Swadley’s scandal. (NewsOK)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is heading to Cannes. (Tulsa World)

LGBTQ members celebrate trans visibility with a march and rally. (Tulsa World)

Chip Fudge wants to restore historic OKC club. (NewsOK)

Founder of rock band Journey donates guitar to OKPOP. (Tulsa World)

OSU student takes TikTok by storm. (Tulsa World)

Musical “Oklahoma!” celebrates 80 years. (NewsOK)

An eighth season of “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People airs April 6. (Tulsa World)

Oklahomans are heading to Hollywood for “American Idol”. (Tulsa World)