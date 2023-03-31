Headlines: Education Bills, Ryan Walters absent & “Okie From Muscogee” statue

State Senate passes amended education bills. (Tulsa World)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters ignores attendance request from lawmakers. (NonDoc)

School choice advocates urge action in rally at the Capitol. (Tulsa World)

Transgender, nonbinary Oklahoman are feeling impact of Oklahoma bills. (NewsOK)

Senator Mullin labels New York DA a "radical liberal" in Trump indictment. (NewsOK)

US House passes bill for more drilling on public land. (NewsOK)

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg visits OKC. (KOSU)

Mass infection closes OKC animal shelter. (NewsOK)

Tulsa International Airport joins in fight against human trafficking. (Tulsa World)

Officials break ground on a new Psychiatric hospital. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma faces fire danger with high winds today. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoman Garth Brooks is cohosting ACM awards with Dolly Parton. (Tulsa World)

Muscogee is seeking artists for a Merle Haggard statue. (Tulsa World)