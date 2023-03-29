Headlines: Execution legislation stalemate, Cherokee school donations & Hornets defeat the Thunder

Legislators face stalemate in education bills. (NewsOK)

AG seeks another execution delay for Richard Glossip. (AP)

State expands Medicaid access for women after childbirth. (KOSU)

Anti-trans legislation is making schools unsafe. (AP)

Panasonic could once again be looking to Oklahoma for a manufacturing facility. (NewsOK)

Lankford calls foreign ownership of U.S. land a national problem. (Tulsa World)

Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff for fallen police officer. (Tulsa World)

Oklahomans impacted by severe weather last year are getting help. (KOSU)

Cherokee Nation donates $7.8M to benefit area schools. (Tulsa World)

Rural communities are working to save their grocery stores. (KOSU)

OKC taps OCHA to lead MAPS4 housing projects. (NewsOK)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” gets a release date. (KOSU)

Celebrity Attractions announces its 2023/2024 season. (Tulsa World)

Stevie Nicks postpones OKC concert because of COVID-19. (NewsOK)

Playoff-hopeful Thunder falls to the Hornets. (NewsOK)