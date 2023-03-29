Headlines: Execution legislation stalemate, Cherokee school donations & Hornets defeat the Thunder
Local headlines for Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Legislators face stalemate in education bills. (NewsOK)
AG seeks another execution delay for Richard Glossip. (AP)
State expands Medicaid access for women after childbirth. (KOSU)
Anti-trans legislation is making schools unsafe. (AP)
Panasonic could once again be looking to Oklahoma for a manufacturing facility. (NewsOK)
Lankford calls foreign ownership of U.S. land a national problem. (Tulsa World)
Governor orders flags to fly at half-staff for fallen police officer. (Tulsa World)
Oklahomans impacted by severe weather last year are getting help. (KOSU)
Cherokee Nation donates $7.8M to benefit area schools. (Tulsa World)
Rural communities are working to save their grocery stores. (KOSU)
OKC taps OCHA to lead MAPS4 housing projects. (NewsOK)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” gets a release date. (KOSU)
Celebrity Attractions announces its 2023/2024 season. (Tulsa World)
Stevie Nicks postpones OKC concert because of COVID-19. (NewsOK)
Playoff-hopeful Thunder falls to the Hornets. (NewsOK)