© 2021 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kosudaily_1400x1400.jpg
The KOSU Daily

Headlines: Dean Davis censured, Race Massacre reparations & “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Published March 28, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

House censures Representative Dean Davis over alcohol-related charges. (Tulsa World)

State Senate rewrites and passes House education bills. (Tulsa World)

Post pregnancy SoonerCare coverage expands to 12 months. (NewsOK)

High court declines to hear Edmond police officer case. (NewsOK)

Death row minister files defamation lawsuit. (NewsOK)

Meetings planned to look at Tulsa Race Massacre reparations. (Tulsa World)

Forum planned for candidates in Tulsa School Board race. (Tulsa World)

Hope grows for language preservation with the installation of a new cell tower. (KOSU)

Norman technology company hopes to fill cashless retail void. (Journal Record)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” gets release date. (Tulsa World)

Tags
The KOSU Daily Headlines
Related Content