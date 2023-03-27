Headlines: Lawmaker alcohol charges, medical marijuana bills & Thunder road win

Video show Broken Arrow Republican lawmaker’s arrest for public intoxication. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma anti-environmental investment stance could be turning off businesses. (NewsOK)

Former lawmaker gets picked for first leader of Broadband Office. (Tulsa World)

Republic led initiatives remain alive in the legislative session. (NewsOK)

Governor urges passage of education bills. (NewsOK)

Several medical marijuana bills advance at the capitol. (Tulsa World)

House passes legislation to tackle Turnpike Authority. (NewsOK)

Legislation shields private information on judges from the public. (Tulsa World)

Lawmaker works to tackle child care deserts in Oklahoma. (Oklahoma Watch)

Experts say new rule on FAFSA will help more Oklahomans. (Tulsa World)

Unemployment drops to 3% in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County Jail Trust gets support despite critical report. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Sheriff warns of scams targeting medical professionals. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa City Councilor suggests charging stores for recovered shopping carts. (Tulsa World)

Teens get insights into STEM careers at Tulsa event. (Journal Record)

Tulsa nonprofit works to get aid to Ukraine. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma City ice cream restaurant workers vote to unionize. (NewsOK)

Aerospace manufacturer plans expansion in OKC. (NewsOK)

Tulsa is considering new water meter readers. (Tulsa World)

First Americans Museum opens athletic hall of fame. (NewsOK)

Thunder ends a four game road trip with a win in Portland. (NewsOK)