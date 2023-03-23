Headlines: Teachers’ association dues, turnpike extension & public-private playoff rules

Superintendent Ryan Walters seeks to crack down on teachers’ association dues. (Tulsa World)

Senate approves legislation on teacher maternity leave. (Tulsa World)

State Senate advances bill on tribal regalia. (KOSU)

State House advances another tax-cut bill. (Tulsa World)

Secretary of Transportation says turnpike plan must move forward. (Journal Record)

Health Care Authority approves new health info exchange despite opposition. (Tulsa World)

Tribes sue state over reservation status. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma’s only woman on death row loses appeal. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma earns praise for strengthening foster care system. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma opens applications for utility assistance. (KOSU)

Tulsa sees an increase of people experiencing homelessness. (Tulsa World)

Improve Our Tulsa plan includes funding for housing. (Tulsa World)

Restaurants left scrambling after Ben E. Keith hit with cyber-attack. (NewsOK)

OSU researchers are studying the impact of prairie dogs on rangelands. (KOSU)

Oklahoma City University considers hiring OKC Mayor as law dean. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma post office are featuring world-class works of art. (KOSU)

OSSAA postpones vote to split public and private school playoffs. (Tulsa World)