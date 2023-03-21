Headlines: Toxic waste, Catholic charter school & Spring arrives in Oklahoma

EPA says Stitt can’t legally block shipment of toxic waste from an Ohio train derailment. (KOSU)

State reports progress on its disability waiting list. (Tulsa World)

Reworked legislation on spanking children with disabilities passes House. (Tulsa World)

Bill seeks to clarify voting eligibility after conviction. (Oklahoma Watch)

Mayor Bynum backs bill ending citizen-led law enforcement panels. (Tulsa World)

Edmond's New Covenant joins St. Luke’s in voting to leave United Methodist Church. (NewsOK)

Vote on Catholic charter school gets delayed. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Public Schools fills vacant seat. (Tulsa World)

USDA looks to change rules on “Made in USA” labeling. (KOSU)

New report shows Oklahomans are losing millions of dollars to scams. (Journal Record)

OKPOP taps Blake Shelton to head fundraising effort. (Tulsa World)

Spring arrives, but cold weather persists. (NewsOK)