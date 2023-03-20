Headlines: Poultry pollution lawsuit, health portal concerns & Thunder beats the Suns

Judge extends time for state talks with poultry farmers over pollution. (NewsOK)

Advocates rally to oppose statewide health portal. (NewsOK)

Lawmakers are raising red flags over Governor Stitt’s office in Washington, DC. (Tulsa World)

Former President Trump makes appearance in Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa pays cost of security for Trump’s visit to NCAA tournament. (Tulsa World)

A measure moving through the legislature creates a civil rights trail. (Tulsa World)

State Superintendent Ryan Walters absent for public ire over library content rules. (Tulsa World)

Higher education officials are hoping for more money after decades of cuts. (Tulsa World)

Eufaula educators honored for saving student’s life. (Tulsa World)

Food bank works to keep up after SNAP benefits expire. (Tulsa World)

US Supreme Court could hear case over Edmond case of teen killed by police. (NewsOK)

OU Health says stolen laptop exposed patient data. (NewsOK)

Head of OU Health says shortfall wont impact mission. (NewsOK)

Mental health services franchise opens in Norman. (NewsOK)

Tulsa firm holds workshop on gender pay gap. (Journal Record)

OK Pop is working to raise more money. (Tulsa World)

St. Luke's congregation votes to leave United Methodist Church. (NewsOK)

Survey finds energy workers are concerned about job security and safety. (Journal Record)

How to make sure your custom license tag passes muster. (NewsOK)

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly and others to headline Tulsa Town Hall. (Tulsa World)

“Becoming Bob Dylan” exhibit opens in April. (Tulsa World)

Thunder rallies to beat the Suns in the Paycom Center. (NewsOK)