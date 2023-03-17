Headlines: Trump coming to Oklahoma, Drummond sues EPA & Tulsa goes to the dogs

Trump is coming to Tulsa tomorrow for NCAA Wrestling Championship. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma sues EPA over “Good Neighbor” emissions rule. (KOSU)

Mental health professionals raise red flag over new OHCA rule. (Tulsa World)

Lawmakers look to return to vote on spanking for kids with disabilities. (NewsOK)

State Department of Education is taking public comments on library content. (Tulsa World)

OCPD chief responds to DUI arrest of police captain. (NewsOK)

Program to address panhandling in OKC and Tulsa is working too well. (Oklahoma Watch)

OKC makes changes to increase downtown living space. (Journal Record)

OSU Greenwood Music students spend spring break with NY Philharmonic. (Tulsa World)

OKC Museum of Art offers special spring break activities. (NewsOK)

OSU veterinarian students gets puppy surprise on “American Idol”. (Tulsa World)

Expo Square goes to the dogs in Kennel Club Championship. (Tulsa World)