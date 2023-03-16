Headlines: Turnpike Authority audit, Starbucks labor accusations & St. Patrick’s celebrations
AG request audit of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. (Tulsa World)
Turner censure showcases uneven treatment by Republican majority. (Oklahoma Watch)
Trans Oklahomans find community amid heightened anti-queer rhetoric. (KOSU)
Oklahoma Starbucks stores face federal labor violation accusations. (KOSU)
Oklahoma County jail faces funding gap. (NewsOK)
State revenue sets record. (Tulsa World)
Transportation officials plan work on highways in Edmond. (NewsOK)
EPA proposes new rules on "forever chemicals". (KOSU)
School districts ponder meals after new USDA regulations. (Tulsa World)
OSU rural health center gets $3M. (Tulsa World)
Spring break brings people to activities at the Gathering Place. (Tulsa World)
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in OKC. (NewsOK)