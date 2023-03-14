Headlines: Volkswagen snubs Oklahoma, lawmaker helicopter crash & Osage branding campaign

Volkswagen picks Canada over Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

State lawmaker injured in a helicopter crash while hunting feral hogs. (KOSU)

EPA accuses Stitt of playing politics by refusing hazardous materials. (Tulsa World)

Senate passes bill to take governor’s power away from Tourism Department. (Tulsa World)

House advances legislation barring certain police review boards. (Tulsa World)

Former Veterans’ Affairs leader says his firing was illegal. (Tulsa World)

Muslims from Oklahoma gather at the State Capitol. (NewsOK)

Tulsans weigh in on new animal shelter location. (Tulsa World)

Ag workers are feeling pressure amid U.S./China tensions. (KOSU)

Report shows rental prices have dropped in Oklahoma. (Journal Record)

Oklahoma City hopes to make streetcar route safer for cyclists. (NewsOK)

Chefs from OKC face each other on Food Network competition show. (NewsOK)

A new campaign highlights the Osage Nation. (Osage News)