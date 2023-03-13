Headlines: Medical marijuana regulations, Joel Kintsel fired & Thunder beats the Spurs

Governor Stitt wants more regulation on the medical marijuana industry. (Tulsa World)

Last week’s SQ820 election shows poll worker shortage persists. (Tulsa World)

Trans performers respond to legislation they say limits creativity and rights. (Tulsa World)

Veterans’ Board fires Joel Kintsel. (NewsOK)

Department of Education workers report strain under new leadership. (NewsOK)

Attorney General’s aide still works for anti-Stitt PAC. (NewsOK)

Governor Stitt rejects toxic waste shipment from Ohio. (NewsOK)

Stitt hopes to lure Volkswagen plant with incentives. (NewsOK)

OKC plans to fund crisis response teams to end homelessness. (NewsOK)

White supremacist incidents are rising in Oklahoma. (Journal Record)

Faith-based anti-abortion centers still working to change minds. (NewsOK)

State House advances bill to study psychedelic drugs. (NewsOK)

Oklahoma County looks at five locations for new jail. (NewsOK)

OKC Police want study on deaths and injuries near railroads. (NewsOK)

Tulsa Public Schools considers later start to Friday classes. (Tulsa World)

Oklahoma looks to be on the short list for development projects. (Journal Record)

Cleanup of land near First Americans Museum wins acclaim. (NewsOK)

Drought eases in eastern Oklahoma. (Tulsa World)

“Watchmen” auction benefits Greenwood Rising. (Tulsa World)

Spring Break activities in Oklahoma. (NewsOK)

New biography tells the story of Oklahoma legend Leon Russell. (Tulsa World)

“Outsiders” musical earns praise. (Tulsa World)

Tulsa Oilers facility gets a name. (Tulsa World)

Thunder beats San Antonio on the road. (NewsOK)